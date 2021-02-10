Browns' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

The Cleveland Browns made plenty of noise in 2020 and have the means to make even more in 2021 if they play this offseason right.

The latest salary-cap projections, which should settle somewhere around $180-$181 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, should be encouraging. The Browns are now projected to have around $21.7 million to spend when the offseason starts, per Over The Cap.



That's a good place to start. It's the 10th-most cap space in the league, and the Browns have few returning free agents that are must-sign. Instead, their talent retention likely starts with extending players such as Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward.

Of course, that budget can be expanded by taking a look at their current contracts and identifying who they may want to trade, restructure or cut altogether.

As they begin that process, these are the names who should be on the chopping block based on the amount of money they could save and their current fit on the roster.

All salary-cap info via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.