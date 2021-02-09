    Patrick Peterson Calls Report of Potential Cardinals Exit a 'Dirty Rumor'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2021

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson denied speculation that it's been decided that he won't return to the organization for the 2021 season.

    Matt Verderame of FanSided reported Monday the sides are "parting ways barring a significant change in stances." Peterson, an impending unrestricted free agent, was asked about the rumor on Tuesday's edition of the All Things Covered podcast, which he co-hosts with former NFL corner Bryant McFadden.

    "Honestly, there's no real update," Peterson said. "It is just what you said it was, a dirty rumor. I woke up to it this morning, as well. Me and the team haven't talked anything about contracts, haven't talked about parting ways. So that's just what it is, it's a dirty rumor. I don't know where [Matt] got his report from."

                          

