Report: NBA Insider Says 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta to Be Like 'Mini-Bubble'

As the NBA continues to take heat from star players over the planning of the 2021 All-Star Game during a pandemic, the league's planning surrounding the event is taking shape.

Sam Amick of The Athletic spoke to a source who said the league is planning to essentially hold a "mini-bubble" for the festivities, which are also set to include the Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.

"The league's belief is that the players who come will likely be better off than the many who are expected to squeeze in getaways during the short break," Amick wrote.

