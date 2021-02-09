Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Eagles' Asking Price for QB 'Ridiculous, Laughable'

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' asking price for quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly viewed as "ridiculous, laughable and not worth countering" by rival NFL front offices.

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Eagles must reduce their trade demands if they want to move Wentz because those initial requests "will never be obtained."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Philadelphia was seeking a "Matthew Stafford package" in order to move the 2017 Pro Bowl selection.

The Detroit Lions acquired two first-round picks, a third-round pick and fellow quarterback Jared Goff in exchange for Stafford in late January.

While that may have been a fair asking price for Wentz last offseason, the Eagles would be hard-pressed to get that after he struggled mightily in 2020.

The 28-year-old North Dakota State product posted a career-low 57.4 percent completion rate for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 appearances. He had thrown for 81 scores and 21 picks in 40 games over the three previous seasons combined.

His sharp decline in production combined with a four-year, $128 million contract that runs through 2024 with a cap hit above $31 million every season creates ample risk for any interested teams.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts are among the clubs to speak with the Eagles about Wentz, per Mortensen and Schefter.

Philadelphia also doesn't have a ton of leverage in trade talks given the above factors and the knowledge the quarterback expressed an unwillingness to return as a backup to Jalen Hurts, who took over as the team's starter late in the 2020 campaign, as Schefter previously reported.

So for the Eagles, they'll likely need to drop their asking price or wait until the quarterback carousel stops spinning hoping that a contender doesn't land its desired upgrade at the sport's most important position, which may lead them to circle back to Wentz and be more willing to accommodate Philly's demands.

Otherwise, the team may need to keep Wentz and bet on a bounce-back season where he could bolster his trade value, or perhaps even re-establish himself as the Eagles' franchise QB.