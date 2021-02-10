Cowboys' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys should be one of the most excited teams that the salary cap looks like it will rise from its anticipated floor in 2021.

The cap was expected to be around $175 million around the league during the season but is now expected to be somewhere between $180-$181 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

That's great news for a franchise that will be walking a financial tightrope this offseason. Particularly vexing is how the Cowboys are going to afford to put together a roster while retaining franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys walk into the offseason with approximately $18.4 million in cap space. That number alone won't even be enough to sign Prescott whether it's to another year of the franchise tag or to a long-term extension.

That means Dallas' roster is about to get leaner as it prepares to sign a draft class and potentially carve out space to sign some free agents. As the Cowboys begin that process these contracts should be among the first to be considered on the chopping block.