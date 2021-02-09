Rob Gronkowski Talks Tom Brady, Bucs' Super Bowl Win, Retirement and More on GMA

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared Tuesday on Good Morning America to discuss the Bucs' Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs and his NFL future.

Gronk retired after the 2018 season and sat out all of 2019 before returning in 2020. He told GMA host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan that he feels "the best" he has ever felt:

Gronkowski noted he felt "unbelievable walking off the field" Sunday compared to two years ago when he won his final Super Bowl with the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronk said he isn't dealing with any injuries and is feeling fresh coming off a 20-game season, which could bode well for his chances of returning in 2021.

While Gronkowski didn't 100 percent commit to playing in 2021, his comments suggest he is leaning that way.

Strahan noted Gronkowski is set to become a free agent for the first time, and the fun-loving Gronk enjoyed joking about that prospect:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 31-year-old veteran concluded the free-agency talk by saying: "I don't see why I wouldn't [return in 2021,] and I don't see why I wouldn't be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

If Gronk does return to play for the Bucs next season, it stands to reason that his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady will be a big reason.

Brady has been Gronk's quarterback in each of his 10 NFL seasons, and Brady's decision to sign with the Bucs during the offseason was the catalyst for Gronkowski's NFL return after one season away.

Gronkowski and Brady are close friends, and Gronk admitted he doesn't know if he would have come out of retirement had Brady retired:

He also discussed the special on-field connection he has with Brady, saying they have always "worked hard" in practice and in game situations to continue building what they have.

Their connection was quite evident during the Super Bowl, as Gronk made six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa's 31-9 blowout of the Chiefs.

Gronkowski's regular-season stats were modest with 45 grabs for 623 yards and seven scores, but he was clearly fresh for the postseason.

His ability as a pass-catcher and blocker undoubtedly played a huge role in the Bucs winning their second-ever Super Bowl, and retaining him for 2021 could be a major key to their repeating.