Sheamus Attacks Drew McIntyre, Lana's Revenge on Nia Jax, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 5

WWE official Adam Pearce introduced Shane McMahon to needlessly skip his way to the ring and announce that Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE title at Elimination Chamber in the event's namesake men's match.

And his opponents will all be former WWE champions: AJ Styles, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and The Miz.

Conspicuous by his absence from that list is Kofi Kingston, even as the potential for a brilliant bit of storytelling stares the creative team in the face.

Two years ago, The New Day member capitalized on an opportunity to compete in the Chamber via an injury to Mustafa Ali and jump-started a KofiMania movement that led to him winning the top prize at WrestleMania 35.

That led to the bitterness we see in Ali today and the emphasis for Retribution's current feud with Kingston and Xavier Woods. Imagine how much more intense that would have been if Ali attacked the former titleholder, forcing him out of the Chamber and inserting himself into the men's match.

It would have been apropos and given Kingston and Ali further reason to have one last, big blow-off contest.

Instead, we have The Miz inexplicably putting his body through the pain and punishment of the Chamber when he already possesses the Money in the Bank briefcase and could have easily just cashed in on the winner.

Logic has never been WWE's strongest suit when "telling stories," though, so in some strange and warped way, it makes total sense it went down this route.