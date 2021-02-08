    Russell Wilson's Camp Reportedly Frustrated by Seahawks' Inability to Protect QB

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 9, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Amid rumors that teams have inquired about the availability of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, one report suggests the team needs to beef up its offensive line if it hopes to keep the seven-time Pro Bowler happy with the franchise.  

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Monday that "Russell Wilson's camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect" the star quarterback. 

    Through nine seasons, Wilson has been sacked 394 times.

    This season, Wilson was taken down 47 times, a year after he led the league with 48 sacks.

    The bulk of those 2020 takedowns came in the second half of the season. He was sacked 28 times between Weeks 9 and 17, and he was taken down five more times as the Seahawks fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

    According to Curtis Rogers of 710 ESPN Seattle, Wilson could hold a league record if he keeps this up.

    At this rate, he would only need three more seasons to break Favre's record.

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that "a couple of teams" have reached out to the Seahawks, but "there's no chance" the team moves on from its franchise quarterback even in a swirling market that has seen Matthew Stafford depart the Detroit Lions, kicking off a slew of potential moves under center leaguewide.

    With 31 players set to hit free agency when the league year ends in March, perhaps the Seahawks will be able to zero in on the offensive line to save Wilson from the massive sack numbers and set themselves up for success moving forward. 

