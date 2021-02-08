Calipari: Kentucky G Terrence Clarke Likely to Miss Rest of Season with Injury

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The debut season of Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke has likely come to an end.

According to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, head coach John Calipari said on his radio show Monday that Clarke will "likely miss the remainder of the season" because of injury.

"There were tears today," he said. "His and mine. It's crushing."

The Boston native hasn't played since Dec. 26 as he deals with an ankle injury, per Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal.

A five-star recruit, he was quiet even before he was hurt, having averaged 10.7 points on 43.1 percent shooting from the field (22.7 percent from three) and three rebounds in seven games, though those stats had him ranked second on a Wildcats team that is trudging through mud in 2021 with a 5-12 record.

Clarke did not appear in any SEC games.

"You know, Terrence wants to play so bad, we want him to play, I want him to play. I want to coach him and get him on that court," Calipari said (h/t Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio).

He told reporters last week that he wouldn't force the freshman to play if he was still in pain.

"After five weeks, you’re still limping? And there’s nothing wrong, there’s no MRI—there’s nothing there," Calipari said, per The Athletic. "But players know their pain and what their pain threshold is, so if he’s limping around, I’m not going to play him."

A McDonald's All-American, Clarke was previously slated to be a top-10 pick in next year's NBA draft, but he was ranked No. 44 in ESPN's latest mock draft as of Sunday, according to Chris Fisher of 247 Sports.