Predicting Every CFB Conference's Player of the Year in 2021

Other than the Heisman Trophy, individual accolades in college football often take a back seat to team accomplishments. However, the latter rarely happens without a player who performs at one of the highest levels in the conference.

Exceptions exist, but Player of the Year candidates are generally found on the most successful teams. That trend will continue in 2021, and we're projecting the best of the bunch.

In most conferences, they award both an Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. Our focus is on a single standout performer for the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision leagues.

The list is organized alphabetically by conference names, and the choices are subjective.