Richard Sherman Says He Wants to Play 2 More Seasons, Be on 'Competitive Team'

Cornerback Richard Sherman will be a free agent this offseason and already has a plan in place for the rest of his career.

"I only want to play two more [seasons]," Sherman told Stephen A. Smith on his ESPN+ show on Monday (h/t Nick Wagoner of ESPN). "I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reach the heights that the defenses that I've played on have reached."

Sherman turns 33 years old in March and will enter the third chapter of his career wherever he signs.

The Stanford product is best known for his dominance on the Seattle Seahawks after they selected him with a fifth-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He played seven years in Seattle as one of the best cornerbacks in the league and was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection during that span.

He also helped lead the team to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Following his time in Seattle, Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2018 campaign and played three years with the NFC West squad. He was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl, although he played just five games in 2020 because of a calf injury.

Entering free agency following an injury-marred campaign is nothing new for him considering he acted as his own agent and signed a three-year contract with the 49ers even though he ruptured his right Achilles during the 2017 season.

Wagoner noted Sherman does not expect to return to the 49ers but mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible landing spot.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was also the defensive coordinator for part of Sherman's tenure with the Seahawks, so there would be some familiarity with the schemes and play-calling.