WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8

The show opened with an In Memoriam for "The Natural" Butch Reed. Raw showed a recap of the history of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus before The Celtic Warrior attacked his best friend.

Adam Pearce introduced Shane McMahon, who had a huge announcement to make. Drew McIntyre would fight five former WWE champions inside the Chamber: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus.

The Phenomenal One arrived to mock Pearce and send him to the back with a promise of giving the WWE Universe a preview for the Chamber against The Charismatic Enigma. Shane McMahon told The Scottish Psychopath backstage that he needed to prove his mettle by winning in the Chamber.

Styles went after Hardy from the outset, injuring the left leg of his rival. The Charismatic Enigma limped to a comeback, but after a Twist of Fate, he missed a Swanton Bomb. The Phenomenal One made Hardy tap out to the Calf Crusher.

Sheamus questioned Pearce backstage, calling him a "yes man" for doing whatever Shane wanted.

Result

Styles def. Hardy by submission.

Grade

B

Analysis

From the announcement on, Raw set the tone for the night. The favorites on the red brand have been further established while many fan favorites are left out in the cold. Shane's appearance was a complete non-factor when something special could have been done tonight.

The Chamber is a special opportunity to tease many potential changes before WrestleMania. It would have made more sense to set up a No. 1 contender in the Chamber rather than putting the title on the line, especially since McIntyre vs. Sheamus was already set up.

Moreover, the line-up for the Chamber is a waste of a talented roster. Orton, Styles and Miz have gotten their shots. Hardy has not earned this. WWE wants to sell the idea of a Chamber of former WWE champions, but that just set up a bunch of familiar names.

Styles vs. Hardy was solid, but the two have faced off many times. This was barely impactful beyond further emphasizing that The Charismatic Enigma cannot beat major wrestlers anymore.