Bow Wow Says He Wants WWE Run, Talks Forming Tag Team with Rey Mysterio

WWE has already seen the Junkyard Dog and British Bulldog. Why not add Bow Wow to the mix?

The 33-year-old rapper stated Monday his desire to step inside the squared circle and floated the idea of a tag team with Rey Mysterio:

However, Mysterio's son Dominik had something to say about Bow Wow's choice of partner:

WWE loves bringing in stars from music, television and film to draw in casual viewers. The tactic hasn't been used quite as frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the company from staging large events.

Bow Wow has teased retiring from his rap career before, tweeting in 2016 that he didn't envision continuing on once he reached 30.

With any luck, a dream match between Bow Wow and "Bo Rida" can be tentatively penciled in for WrestleMania 38.