Video: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Celebrate Super Bowl Win: 'This Is What We Do'

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are used to it.

After winning their fourth Super Bowl together when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upended the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, the pair celebrated on the sidelines and acknowledged their NFL success.

Gronkowski was a part of three of Brady's six Super Bowl championships that he won as a 20-year member of the New England Patriots.

When the quarterback fled south last March when he hit free agency, Gronkowski decided to come out of retirement to join him.

Gronkowski collected 623 yards and seven touchdowns on 45 receptions during the regular season and was the hero in the Super Bowl, where he found the end zone for two of the Buccaneers' three touchdowns.

The pair appeared to chalk this victory up to experience.