    Anonymous Fan to Donate $100k to PETA Despite Tyrann Mathieu Not Recording INT

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) chases the play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    Tyrann Mathieu didn't officially record an interception in the Super Bowl Sunday, but PETA still received its pledged donation on behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs safety.

    Per TMZ Sports, an anonymous donor agreed before the game to send PETA $100,000 if Mathieu got an interception against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    The safety appeared to have an interception in the second quarter but the play was called back as a result of a defensive holding.

    The donor said they will still give the $100,000 to PETA because the call was "100 percent unfair."

    "The dogs didn't deserve that call and neither did Tyrann," they told TMZ.

    The flag had a significant impact on the game as the Buccaneers scored a touchdown later in the drive on the way to a 31-9 win. However, it wasn't enough to change the planned donation.

    Mathieu earned the PETA Humanitarian Award in 2020 as a result of his campaigns against dogs being left inside parked cars in the summer and outside in the winter.

