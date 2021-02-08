Bulls' Lauri Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks After Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Monday morning that big man Lauri Markkanen "is expected to miss 2-4 weeks" with a sprained acromioclavicular joint in his right shoulder.

Markkanen, 23, is averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds this season in 14 games, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.