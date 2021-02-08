    Bulls' Lauri Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks After Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) strips the ball from Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bulls announced Monday morning that big man Lauri Markkanen "is expected to miss 2-4 weeks" with a sprained acromioclavicular joint in his right shoulder.

    Markkanen, 23, is averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds this season in 14 games, shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.

                                 

