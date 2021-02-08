WWE Legend The Rock's Miami Football Card Sells for $45K on Super Bowl Sunday

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

The Rock never got to live out his dream of playing in the NFL, but a playing card from his days at the University of Miami just went for five figures.

The WWE legend posted an Instagram photo showing his card going for $45,000 on eBay ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

"This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me

"Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream.

Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later...

On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!!

Congrats to the winning bidder!

"I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit."

The Bumble Bee Perforated card was given a perfect mint grade of 10/10 and drew 50 bids overall. This is the latest example in what's become a booming trading card industry, with some rare rookies dipping all the way into the nine-figure range.

In August, a Mike Trout rookie card went for nearly $4 million, a world-record sale for a trading card.