    WWE Legend The Rock's Miami Football Card Sells for $45K on Super Bowl Sunday

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Jumanji The Next Level', in central London. Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC comedy series called “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler's nickname. NBC said Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 that it's ordered 11 episodes of the show inspired by Johnson, who will appear and also serve as an executive producer. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
    Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

    The Rock never got to live out his dream of playing in the NFL, but a playing card from his days at the University of Miami just went for five figures.

    The WWE legend posted an Instagram photo showing his card going for $45,000 on eBay ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

    "This story of how my UNIV of MIAMI football card’s value continues to rise has become so surreal to me

    "Playing in the @NFL was my dream and playing in the Super Bowl was my even bigger dream.
    Of course, neither dream came true for me but years later...
    On SUPER BOWL Sunday my rookie card gets sold for 45K!!
    Congrats to the winning bidder!

    "I never made it as a player to the big dance, so this humbling irony is not lost on me one bit."

    The Bumble Bee Perforated card was given a perfect mint grade of 10/10 and drew 50 bids overall. This is the latest example in what's become a booming trading card industry, with some rare rookies dipping all the way into the nine-figure range.

    In August, a Mike Trout rookie card went for nearly $4 million, a world-record sale for a trading card. 

