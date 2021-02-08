Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Mets 'Very Much Engaged' in Contract Talks with FA

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly "engaged" in free-agent talks with outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. "despite [the] Albert Almora Jr. signing," according to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.

The Mets signed Almora to a one-year deal Sunday.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post added the Mets have done "so much background work on Bradley Jr. that I will continue to believe that if the designated hitter is adopted by the NL and Bradley remains a free agent at that time, the Mets will at least consider him."

He added that Bradley "never fully fit the Mets, as they are constructed without them being able to use a DH. His presence would have forced the Mets to decide every day who does not play among Bradley, Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Dom Smith."

It remains a possibility that the MLB and MLBPA could agree to add the universal DH for the 2021 season, though at the moment, the National League is set to have pitchers hitting.

The 30-year-old outfielder hit .283 for the Red Sox last season, adding seven homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs and five stolen bases in 55 games. In his eight years with the Red Sox, he was a one-time All-Star, one-time Gold Glove Award winner, won a title in 2018 and had two seasons with at least 20 home runs.

With the DH rule in place, the Mets could improve at a number of positions defensively, utilizing Bradley in center field—where he'd be an improvement over Nimmo or Almora—Nimmo in left, Smith at first base and Alonso as the designated hitter.

The Mets have had a busy offseason, trading for shortstop Francisco Lindor, signing catcher James McCann and pitchers Trevor May and Aaron Loup and re-signing pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Yes, the team missed out on the biggest free agents like Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, J.T. Realmuto and George Springer. But all in all, it's been an excellent offseason for the Mets. A universal DH and the addition of Bradley would be the cherry on top of that cake.