Realistic Deals for NBA's Least-Tradable Contracts

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Blake Griffin and 2021 second-round pick (via TOR)

Detroit Pistons receive: Al Horford, Darius Miller and Ty Jerome

The best thing to say about Blake Griffin's deal is that it's down to its final two seasons. Technically, his 2021-22 salary is a $39 million player option, but if you've ever watched the now-ground-bound version of Griffin, you know he isn't leaving that kind of coin on the table.

After hammering down 38 dunks in the 2018-19 season, he has just five in the past two combined—and not a single slam comes from the current campaign. That helps explain how the career 49.6 percent shooter has connected on just 35.7 percent of his shots since the start of 2019-20.

Mapping his way out of the Motor City in a realistic manner is tough.

"If this season was about proving his worth to a potential trade partner who could use a recent All-NBA talent in a push for the Finals, the early returns have surely dampened any such interest," The Ringer's Zach Kram wrote. "Griffin's contract ... already made for a tough trade fit, and now he's not playing well enough to make any deal worth it."

The natural question, then, is why the Thunder would be remotely interested in acquiring Griffin. A couple of factors work it within the realm of possibility.

For starters, Griffin's contract comes off the books in 2021-22. Al Horford will still have a $26.5 million salary ($14.5 million guaranteed) for 2022-23. That's not an insignificant deal. By then, this up-and-coming Thunder roster might be in a position to justify adding a big-ticket item or two. If not, OKC could use the added flexibility in other trades that bring back roster-building assets.

There's also a chance—albeit a slim one—that Griffin isn't completely washed. He was an All-NBA third-teamer in 2018-19, after all. If he can become a complementary part of this core, his playmaking could elevate the players around him, and the fact he's a Sooner State native and Oklahoma alumnus might make him a marketing draw for the franchise.

The Pistons, meanwhile, might deem Horford an easier roster fit since he's less ball-dominant (2.03 seconds per touch compared to Griffin's 2.97) and would free more minutes at the 4 for Jerami Grant and Sekou Doumbouya.

Detroit would deal the second-rounder to deepen its backcourt with Ty Jerome, a 2019 first-round pick, and it should have the minutes to showcase Darius Miller in case he attracts a shooting-starved contender between now and the deadline.