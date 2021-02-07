Rob Gronkowski: Bucs' Super Bowl Win 1 of Biggest Accomplishments Ever in Sports

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Nobody will accuse Rob Gronkowski of underselling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, or at least not his role in it.

The tight end was asked about the journey he and Tom Brady took from the New England Patriots to Tampa Bay just to win another Super Bowl and said, "It's hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots and was arguably the best tight end in NFL history at that moment as a three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro selection with four seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and five seasons of double-digit touchdowns on his resume.

He could have easily stayed retired and waited for his inevitable enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, but he decided to join Brady on the Buccaneers for another run at a championship.

While he wasn't nearly as effective in 2020 as he was in his prime with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns, he saved his best performance for the biggest moment and tallied six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's Super Bowl win.

Both touchdowns came in the first half as Tampa Bay gradually pulled away and never looked back, and the second one was particularly important because it gave his team momentum back after the Chiefs notched a goal-line stand on the previous Buccaneers possession.

Gronkowski also further cemented his legacy by joining Jerry Rice as the only players with multiple touchdown catches in multiple Super Bowls in NFL history. What's more, Brady and Gronkowski passed Rice and Joe Montana for the most touchdown connections for a quarterback and receiver in postseason history with 13.

Doing so when Brady is 43 years old and Gronkowski missed an entire season because he was retired is quite the accomplishment.

One of the best ever, in fact, in the tight end's eyes.

