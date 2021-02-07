Knicks Trade Rumors: Elfrid Payton Receiving Interest After Derrick Rose Move

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The New York Knicks may not be done trading.

After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks traded Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons for Derrick Rose, Ian Begley of SNY reported "at least one team in playoff contention has shown interest in Elfrid Payton."

Payton started Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat, but there will be less need for him following the Rose trade.

In addition to the veteran Rose, New York can turn toward Austin Rivers and Immanuel Quickley to handle the ball. Quickley, who was the No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft, has been a pleasant surprise for the Knicks this season with his ability to provide an immediate boost off the bench.

Payton is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season, although his 25.0 percent mark from three-point range is concerning for someone who handles the ball as much as he does.

New York is in playoff contention at 11-14, which is good enough for eighth in the current Eastern Conference standings, but trading Payton could bring back draft compensation or a young player for a team that also isn't a championship contender.

As for a playoff contender looking for Payton, he would at least provide backcourt depth for the stretch run.