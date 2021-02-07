    Sports World Reacts to Bucs' Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl Performances

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 8, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas.
    Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots missed the Super Bowl this year, but there were certainly some familiar faces making an appearance Sunday. 

    New England transplants Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had a monstrous first half to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs by a 21-6 score heading into the break. Gronkowski was on the receiving end of two of Brady's three touchdown passes, with former Patriot Antonio Brown grabbing the other. 

    Altogether, Brady ended the half with 140 yards and three touchdowns, while Gronk had 42 yards on five receptions. 

    The rest of the sports world took notice: 

    All that, and there's still another half to play. 

