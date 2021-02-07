Bettor Wins $34.5K on $1.5K Rob Gronkowski 1st TD Wager in Super Bowl 55

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook will be paid $34,500 after placing a $1,500 bet on Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LV.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady found Gronkowski for an eight-yard score to give Tampa Bay a 6-3 edge late in the first quarter versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronkowski scored off a run-pass option and found space to hit paydirt after Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans impeded Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen's path to the ball-carrier:

Gronk's eight-yard catch marked his 13th postseason touchdown from Brady, marking the most from any quarterback/pass-catcher duo in NFL playoff history:

The 31-year-old added his 14th playoff touchdown after hauling in a 17-yard pass to give Tampa a 13-3 advantage in the second quarter:

Brady is playing for his seventh Super Bowl win in his 10th appearance, having won his first six with the New England Patriots.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gronkowski, who was Brady's Pats teammate from 2010-18, is looking for his fourth Super Bowl win in six appearances.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).