    Bettor Wins $34.5K on $1.5K Rob Gronkowski 1st TD Wager in Super Bowl 55

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 8, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after catching an 8-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook will be paid $34,500 after placing a $1,500 bet on Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski to score the first touchdown of Super Bowl LV.

    Bucs quarterback Tom Brady found Gronkowski for an eight-yard score to give Tampa Bay a 6-3 edge late in the first quarter versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Gronkowski scored off a run-pass option and found space to hit paydirt after Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans impeded Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen's path to the ball-carrier:

    Gronk's eight-yard catch marked his 13th postseason touchdown from Brady, marking the most from any quarterback/pass-catcher duo in NFL playoff history:

    The 31-year-old added his 14th playoff touchdown after hauling in a 17-yard pass to give Tampa a 13-3 advantage in the second quarter:

    Brady is playing for his seventh Super Bowl win in his 10th appearance, having won his first six with the New England Patriots.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Gronkowski, who was Brady's Pats teammate from 2010-18, is looking for his fourth Super Bowl win in six appearances. 

            

    For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      Brady Throws 1st-Quarter TD for 1st Time in Super Bowl Career

      Brady Throws 1st-Quarter TD for 1st Time in Super Bowl Career
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady Throws 1st-Quarter TD for 1st Time in Super Bowl Career

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Edelman: Tom Brady Should Get Michael Jordan Treatment If Bucs Win Super Bowl

      Edelman: Tom Brady Should Get Michael Jordan Treatment If Bucs Win Super Bowl
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Edelman: Tom Brady Should Get Michael Jordan Treatment If Bucs Win Super Bowl

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bucs Will Offer Godwin Long-Term Extension

      Report: Bucs Will Offer Godwin Long-Term Extension
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Report: Bucs Will Offer Godwin Long-Term Extension

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Want Fournette Back

      Tampa Bay would like the free-agent RB back depending on interest he gets from other teams (NFL Network)

      Bucs Want Fournette Back
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs Want Fournette Back

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report