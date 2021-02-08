49ers' Path to 2021 Success If They Stick with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB

0 of 3

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

We've already seen one big-name quarterback traded this offseason, and more could be on the way. The Detroit Lions sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a pair of first-round picks, and the Philadelphia Eagles could be close to moving Carson Wentz.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, a Wentz deal could come within the next few days. Might the San Francisco 49ers be one of the teams interested in the Eagles signal-caller? It's entirely possible.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the 49ers were involved in talks for Stafford. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, however, San Francisco never made an official offer.

Whatever was or wasn't discussed between San Francisco and Detroit, Stafford isn't a 49er. Wentz might not be either, if he's even a target. If the 49ers are interested in moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, there's no guarantee they'll actually be able to do so this offseason.

Financially, it wouldn't be an issue, as the 29-year-old has just $2.8 million in dead money left on his contract. However, San Francisco would still need to nail down an upgrade.

The 49ers need to prepare for the possibility that Garoppolo is the starter in 2021. Can they get back to the Super Bowl with him under center? Sure, but it's going to take a little work.

Here, we'll outline three steps San Francisco will need to take to rebound with Garoppolo under center next season.