    Video: Peyton Manning Surprised by Former Coaches for Hall of Fame Induction

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2021

    Retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning during a combined NFL football training camp at the Broncos' headquarters Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Denver Broncos provided a behind-the-scenes video of Peyton Manning being surprised by his former coaches for the announcement of his selection for Hall of Fame induction as part of the 2021 class, which was revealed during Saturday night's NFL Honors show.

    It didn't take long for Manning, who thought he was at Empower Field at Mile High to film a commercial for ESPN+, to figure out something else was going on:

    In a normal year, the candidates are in the host city for the Super Bowl and receive a knock on their hotel room door by Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker after the selection committee meeting.

    This year was different, however, as COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person meeting of the committee. The final discussion and vote was held Jan. 19, giving Baker time to travel around the country to inform the class' members of their impending enshrinement.

    Joining Manning in Canton this year will be:

    • Alan Faneca
    • Bill Nunn
    • Calvin Johnson
    • Charles Woodson
    • Drew Pearson
    • John Lynch
    • Tom Flores
    The former Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback is the class' headliner, though.

    Manning helped revolutionize the sport's most important position with his unlimited power to call audibles at the line of scrimmage, using his meticulous preparation discussed by his former coaches in the video that aired Saturday night to take advantage of defensive weaknesses.

    The University of Tennessee product, the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft, finished his career with two Super Bowl titles, five regular-season MVP Awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections along with numerous other awards and records.

    Manning and Co. will be inducted in the Hall of Fame during an Aug. 8 ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

