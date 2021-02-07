Knicks, Pistons Updated Rosters After Derrick Rose-Dennis Smith Jr. Trade

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau are reportedly set to reunite again.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Detroit Pistons are set to trade Rose to the New York Knicks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation.

Here is a look at how both rosters would look after the deal.

Knicks

PG: Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, Frank Ntilikina

SG: RJ Barrett, Austin Rivers, Theo Pinson

SF: Reggie Bullock, Alec Burks, Kevin Knox, Ignas Brazdeikis

PF: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin

C: Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson

Pistons

PG: Killian Hayes, Delon Wright, Frank Jackson, Dennis Smith Jr., Saben Lee

SG: Wayne Ellington, Rodney McGruder

SF: Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

PF: Blake Griffin, Sekou Doumbouya

C: Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor, Isaiah Stewart

Charania reported the Pistons and Rose recently came to an agreement that a separation would be best for both sides, paving way for the deal. Rose previously played for the Knicks in the 2016-17 season.

This is the third time Thibodeau and Rose would be paired together. They first came together with the Chicago Bulls in 2010, and then Thibodeau played a pivotal role in reviving Rose's career with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018-19.

Their mutual admiration is apparent at this point, as is Thibodeau's continued emphasis on acquiring players who know how to play his system. The Knicks already added Taj Gibson this season, marking the third place those two have been paired. Gibson has largely been absent from the rotation as Thibs installed him for a leadership role, but it's likely Rose is coming to New York with the expectation to play.

Smith was essentially jettisoned from the rotation, so it'll be interesting to monitor how Thibodeau handles Rose's minutes. It's more likely that Rose's playing time will come at the expense of Elfrid Payton than Quickley, a promising rookie.

The Pistons, meanwhile, will get a half-season look at Smith before he hits restricted free agency this offseason. Smith has been a disappointment since being taken with the ninth pick in the 2017 draft.