Super Bowl 2021 Score: Quarter-by-Quarter Breakdown of Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tony Romo talked up the Chiefs offense and the superhero-like Mahomes narrowing the gap and keeping the dream of a repeat alive. A 26-yard run by Edwards-Helaire, an eight-yard pass to Kelce and another 10-yard gallop by the rookie running back appeared to prove the color commentator right.

Bucs linebacker Lavonte David broke up a third-and-seven pass, though, and forced another Butker field goal to bring the score to 21-9.

Looking to put the proverbial dagger in KC’s chances of a comeback, Tampa Bay took to the field with a touchdown in mind. A pass from Brady to Fournette on third-and-four for 12 years kept their drive alive. A 25-yarder to Gronkowski two plays later took the NFC champs to the KC 27.

From there, Fournette reminded the world why he was the fourth-overall draft pick in Jacksonville in 2017 with a 27-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 28-9.

Mahomes’ disastrous night continued with a tip and interception by rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. To that point in the game, the 2018 Most Valuable Player was 0-7 on third-down passing, a staggering statistic representative of the defensive execution of the opposition.

Brady jumped on a loose ball following a high snap from Ryan Jensen, the lone miscue on a near-flawless night for the offense. A loss of 14 on that play set up kicker Ryan Succop for a 52-yard field goal to make the Chiefs’ prospects of a comeback that much more unlikely.

But that did not mean the defending champions would roll over and quit.

Mahomes, noticeably limping as he nursed a turf toe injury in need of surgical repair, marched his team down the field. He hit Hill on a 21-yard pass, then added a 13-yarder to Sammy Watkins. An incomplete pass to Darrell Williams stunted the momentum as the quarter came to a close.

The Chiefs’ inability to sustain drives, thwart pressure and execute at the level they typically did again reared its head. They were out-toughed in the third quarter, really the whole game, something CBS’ Nate Burleson would point to as one of the differences in the outcome during the post-game show.