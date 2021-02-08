Way-Too-Early Rankings for the Top 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Contenders

0 of 6

WWE

Edge and Bianca Belair are through as the big winners of the 2021 Royal Rumble ahead of WrestleMania 37.

The scaled-down nature of this year's Show of Shows should mean WWE puts the spotlight on building new stars and steering away from part-time talent in prominent positions.

But the 2022 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 38 are a whole different story.

Should things get back to normal from a fans-in-arenas standpoint by then, WWE figures to unleash a whole host of part-time talent for big reactions from live crowds after a few years of using the audience-less era to build up the next generation of main event stars.

And by then, the return of some of these names will be a welcome sight. With WrestleMania 38 set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and WrestleMania 39 slated for Los Angeles, major part-time names figure to once again feature starting in 2022.

A few rising stars, plus those part-timers, headline the early 2022 Rumble rankings.