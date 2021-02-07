Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Albert Almora Jr. Reported Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly signed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on Sunday to create a potential platoon with Brandon Nimmo in center field.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported it's an MLB contract with "decent incentives."

Here's a look at the projected lineup for the Mets:

1. Brandon Nimmo (CF)

2. Jeff McNeil (2B)

3. Francisco Lindor (SS)

4. Pete Alonso (1B)

5. Michael Conforto (RF)

6. Dominic Smith (LF)

7. J.D. Davis (3B)

8. James McCann (C)

Almora, a right-handed hitter, will likely receive most of his starts in center, though he could spell any of the Mets' three outfielders, who are all left-handed hitters.

The 26-year-old Florida native is an average offensive contributor. He posted a .271/.309/.398 slash line with 28 home runs and four stolen bases in 489 games across five seasons in Chicago.

He's more impactful in the field, accumulating eight defensive runs saved while playing all three outfield positions during his time with the Cubs, per FanGraphs.

Almora's versatility and the fact he could give the Mets a different look against left-handed pitching make him a solid depth signing.

New York's lineup is pretty much set for Opening Day barring any injuries.

The trade for Lindor and the signing of McCann added some valuable length to the batting order after the team's offense finished 13th in runs scored in 2020.

Those moves were part of a fascinating offseason in the NL East with all four of the division's top contenders—the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Mets—making multiple adjustments to upgrade their roster in what'll likely be MLB's most competitive race.

The two-time defending division champion Braves brought back Marcell Ozuna to provide backing for MVP Freddie Freeman in their lineup while improving their starting rotation with the signings of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly.

Philadelphia retained J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius, two of the offseason's top free agents, and worked to overhaul a bullpen that struggled last season with the acquisitions of Archie Bradley and Jose Alvarado.

The Nats, who won the 2019 World Series, added first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Kyle Schwarber, starting pitcher Jon Lester and closer Brad Hand as they look to get back in title contention.

It all sets the stage for an exciting battle for the NL East in 2021.