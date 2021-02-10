Every MLB Team's Biggest Need to Fill Before 2021 Regular Season

0 of 30

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Things were moving a little slowly for a while there, but in the last few weeks, teams across Major League Baseball have loaded up on free-agent and trade acquisitions.

While this means there isn't much work left to be done on the eve of spring training, every team in the league still has at least one big need to fill before the 2021 season begins Thursday, April 1.

We've pinpointed the one thing each of MLB's 30 clubs needs the most. These include specific positions that must be filled as well as more general shortcoming that teams would be wise to address.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.