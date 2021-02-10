Every MLB Team's Biggest Need to Fill Before 2021 Regular Season

Every MLB Team's Biggest Need to Fill Before 2021 Regular SeasonFebruary 10, 2021
Things were moving a little slowly for a while there, but in the last few weeks, teams across Major League Baseball have loaded up on free-agent and trade acquisitions.
While this means there isn't much work left to be done on the eve of spring training, every team in the league still has at least one big need to fill before the 2021 season begins Thursday, April 1.
We've pinpointed the one thing each of MLB's 30 clubs needs the most. These include specific positions that must be filled as well as more general shortcoming that teams would be wise to address.
We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Power Hitter
In the wake of their disappointing 25-35 showing in 2020, the Arizona Diamondbacks were quiet until they signed veteran reliever Joakim Soria on Saturday.
If that's an indication they're ready for some last-minute bargain hunting, their next priority should be infusing their offense with more power.
The 58 home runs the D-backs hit last season were the fewest of any team that played its entire 60-game schedule. They can expect more from Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta after they went yard only 11 times, yet it wouldn't hurt to add at least one more slugger.
There are slim pickings on that corner of the free-agent market, but the Snakes might roll the dice on buy-low infielders such as Travis Shaw or even old friend Jake Lamb.
Atlanta: Catcher
After upgrading its starting rotation through deals with Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, Atlanta finally filled the huge hole in its lineup Friday by bringing back Marcell Ozuna.
What's left? Not much, actually. The club could stand pat for the rest of the offseason and still go into the regular season as a threat to win its fourth straight National League East title.
But given the depth of the division, Atlanta might want to leave nothing to chance. An attitude such as that could draw its attention to its catching depth chart, which is thin under starter Travis d'Arnaud.
As it happens, Tyler Flowers is still available after starting 22 games behind the dish for Atlanta last season. There's a deal to be made.
Baltimore Orioles: Bullpen Depth
This figures to be yet another rebuilding season for the Baltimore Orioles, yet it's to their credit that they've made some moves anyway.
They've solidified their infield with Freddy Galvis and Yolmer Sanchez and, after clearing payroll by trading Alex Cobb to the Los Angeles Angels, addressed their rotation depth through a minor league deal with longtime Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez.
The O's should now turn to their bullpen. Though it posted a solid 3.90 ERA in 2020, that was in part thanks to two relievers who they traded in August: Mychal Givens and Miguel Castro.
The open market is still loaded with intriguing buy-low arms, including Keone Kela, Brandon Workman, David Robertson and David Phelps.
Boston Red Sox: Late-Inning Reliever
After landing in last place in the American League East in 2020 by way of a 24-36 record, the Boston Red Sox entered the offseason with a lot of work to do.
Though they haven't spent a ton of money, the Red Sox have bolstered their offensive depth with Hunter Renfroe and Enrique Hernandez and their pitching depth with Garrett Richards, Adam Ottavino and Matt Andriese.
With Jackie Bradley Jr. still afloat on the free-agent waters, Boston should arguably target him or another center fielder next. But knowing that the Red Sox bullpen was second in meltdowns last year, we think they still need another late-inning reliever.
To this end, they could go for broke with Trevor Rosenthal or pursue a lower-risk opportunity such as a reunion with Brandon Workman.
Chicago Cubs: Late-Inning Reliever
After saying goodbye to chief executive Theo Epstein and subsequently parting ways with Kyle Schwarber, Yu Darvish and other key regulars, the Chicago Cubs were in a bad way for a time.
Not so much now after they picked up outfielder Joc Pederson, starter Trevor Williams and a handful of other veterans on one-year contracts. If nothing else, the Cubs have a fighting chance to win the National League Central for the fourth time since 2016.
That chance will look even better if Chicago adds another late-inning reliever to a bullpen that's missing Jeremy Jeffress, who had a 1.54 ERA in 22 outings last year.
Simply re-signing Jeffress would do the trick, though the market for second-tier closers also includes notables Shane Greene and Mark Melancon.
Chicago White Sox: Designated Hitter
At the start of the offseason, the Chicago White Sox had clear needs for a starter, a closer and a right fielder.
Those needs have since been filled, as the White Sox moved quickly to trade for Lance Lynn and sign Adam Eaton before signing Liam Hendriks, the market's top closer, last month. With those three in place, the South Siders are arguably set.
Yet they might still add a designated hitter. Eloy Jimenez seems to be the club's projected starter at that spot, but he could easily move back to left field to accommodate another slugger.
The White Sox could bring back Edwin Encarnacion and hope he improves on last year's .627 OPS. Alternatively, they could take a chance on Shin-Soo Choo or even Ryan Braun.
Cincinnati Reds: Shortstop
In reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and Anthony DeSclafani, the Cincinnati Reds have lost two key members of their starting rotation via free agency.
And yet their rotation isn't necessarily an area of need. Ditto for their bullpen, which they've outfitted with Sean Doolittle, Jeff Hoffman and Noe Ramirez to account for the traded Raisel Iglesias.
At the plate, it's no secret the Reds want to upgrade at shortstop. Though Freddy Galvis was a steady presence in 2020, Cincinnati nonetheless finished with minus-0.1 rWAR at the position.
With Didi Gregorius, Marcus Semien and Andrelton Simmons spoken for, the Reds don't have many free-agent options. If they resort to the trade market, they might dial up Cleveland about Amed Rosario or, if they really want to go for it, the Colorado Rockies about Trevor Story.
Cleveland: Another Bat
Cleveland has the third-highest winning percentage over the last five seasons, but two core contributors to that effort (Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco) are gone.
Yet the club clearly has no interest in a rebuild. It reportedly won't trade superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez and has indeed recently deepened its lineup around him through deals with Cesar Hernandez and Eddie Rosario.
Nevertheless, at least one more bat is in order. Because even with Lindor in the fold last year, Cleveland ranked among the dregs with 4.1 runs per game.
It specifically needs a right-handed hitter who can platoon in right field and at first base and might call Ryan Braun to gauge his interest in such a role.
Colorado Rockies: Another Bat (or Two...or Three)
Speaking of clubs that are now without a cornerstone star, the Colorado Rockies blew a massive hole in their lineup when they dealt Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.
At least publicly, however, the Rockies are insisting the trade wasn't the start of a rebuild. Owner Dick Monfort even thinks he has "an extremely talented" team capable of competing.
Yet the only way that's going to happen is if he reinvests some of the money he saved via the Arenado trade into offensive upgrades. The Colorado lineup was 20 percent below average last season, and there's little hope for improvement.
Whether it's a Mitch Moreland at first base or an Asdrubal Cabrera at third base, the Rockies must consider all their options if they truly want to compete.
Detroit Tigers: Bullpen Depth
Though they endured another last-place finish, the Detroit Tigers showed signs of life as they hung around in the American League playoff race through the early weeks of the 2020 season.
They may now be ready for the next step, as they have a wave of young talent standing by and newcomers Robbie Grossman and Wilson Ramos in their lineup and Jose Urena in their rotation.
Detroit could still use another reliever, however. In particular, it could use one capable of missing bats after its bullpen ranked 27th in strikeouts per nine innings.
The usual buy-low options should appeal to the Tigers, though they could also take special interest in Blake Parker after he whiffed 25 of the 69 batters he faced in 16 innings last season.
Houston Astros: Center Fielder
The Houston Astros lost a major piece in January when the Toronto Blue Jays lured George Springer north of the border with a six-year, $150 million contract.
Yet Houston has brought back Michael Brantley and also upgraded at catcher via a reunion with Jason Castro. The club has also addressed its bullpen depth through deals with Pedro Baez and Ryne Stanek.
Further bullpen upgrades could be in order, but Houston's biggest need is arguably center field. Springer's empty shoes are set to be filled by Myles Straw, who has plenty of speed but limited offensive upside.
If the Astros want to go big, Jackie Bradley Jr. is still out there. If they prefer a smaller deal, they might go after Kevin Pillar or Ben Gamel, the latter of whom could platoon with Straw.
Kansas City Royals: Corner Outfielder
After finishing fourth in the American League Central in 2020, the Kansas City Royals seem determined to make a move.
They've bought low on Mike Minor, Carlos Santana and Michael A. Taylor and also reunited with Greg Holland and Wade Davis. Should all five of them revert to their best selves, the Royals might have a shot at a wild-card berth.
If they want to boost their chances higher still, they would do well to add a corner outfielder. Whit Merrifield is better off at second base than in right field, and left fielder Franchy Cordero has a well-documented history with injuries.
After he didn't play in 2020, Yasiel Puig is a potential fit. The Royals could otherwise pursue Nomar Mazara, a former top prospect who's still only 25 years old.
Los Angeles Angels: Late-Inning Reliever
With Perry Minasian running the team's front office, few clubs have been as active as the Los Angeles Angels.
Notably, their lineup now has Dexter Fowler and Jose Iglesias and their pitching staff has a couple of new starters (Jose Quintana and Alex Cobb) and a new closer (Raisel Iglesias). All told, there might be enough depth in Anaheim for the Angels to take Mike Trout to the postseason.
What would help even more, though, is if Los Angeles went and got yet another late-inning reliever. That way, it wouldn't be all on Iglesias to help the club move on from last year's MLB-high 50 meltdowns.
If not Trevor Rosenthal, the Angels might seek a deal with Shane Greene, Mark Melancon or Jeremy Jeffress.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Third Baseman
After winning their first World Series in over three decades, the Los Angeles Dodgers promptly ceded the spotlight to the San Diego Padres as the Friars loaded up on stars.
Now the spotlight is firmly back on the Boys in Blue, who scored arguably the offseason's top free agent when they inked Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract Friday. Their reign over the National League figures to continue.
If the Dodgers want to double down on their dominance, they will bring back Justin Turner to play third base.
Even though they're already projected well over the $210 million luxury-tax threshold, they should still be able to afford the 36-year-old. If he does return, they could once again have baseball's top offense.
Miami Marlins: Another Bat
After making the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, the Miami Marlins might have taken an unchained approach to the offseason.
Not so much. After picking up center fielder Starling Marte's option for 2021, they have mostly focused on rebuilding a bullpen that lost key members via free agency.
That's all well and good, but Miami's chances of a second straight postseason berth will likely hinge on its offense. It will need to be better than it was in 2020, when it produced only 60 home runs and 4.4 runs per game.
Yasiel Puig would suit the Marlins well in right field. Otherwise, they could seek a utility infielder such as Marwin Gonzalez or Brad Miller.
Milwaukee Brewers: Another Bat
The Milwaukee Brewers had been lying low, but their recent deal with second baseman Kolten Wong could be just the first of several last-minute moves.
Because Wong is a better defender than he is a hitter, he isn't a magic bullet for the run-scoring problem that the Brewers had in 2020. As such, another bat wouldn't hurt.
Third base is their best spot for a new hitter, and Justin Turner is reportedly on Milwaukee's radar. But since the club faces a tall order in keeping him from reuniting with the Los Angeles Dodgers, other options must be on the table.
As a switch-hitter who can play both third base and first base, Marwin Gonzalez is the best fit for. Otherwise, the Brewers might follow through on their reported interest in Shin-Soo Choo.
Minnesota Twins: Another Starting Pitcher
Despite losing key players in left fielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Trevor May via free agency, the Minnesota Twins have recently salvaged their offseason with a flurry of moves.
Most crucially, slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz is back on the fold. New to the fold, meanwhile, are slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons and hurlers J.A. Happ, Alex Colome and Hansel Robles.
The Twins could stop there and still arguably be the favorites to win what would be their third straight American League Central title in 2021. But since Randy Dobnak is something of a weak link in their rotation, they might double down by adding yet another veteran starter.
A reunion with Jake Odorizzi or Rich Hill is still possible. Alternatively, the Twins could pursue a deal with Taijuan Walker, Rick Porcello or James Paxton.
New York Mets: Another Starting Pitcher
Perhaps no team has renovated its roster as dramatically as the New York Mets have this offseason.
Fueled by an influx of capital from new owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have bolstered their offense with Francisco Lindor, James McCann, Jonathan Villar and others and their pitching staff with Carlos Carrasco, Trevor May and Joey Lucchesi.
Yet the Mets also have one who got away. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, they were convinced Trevor Bauer would sign with them before the Los Angeles Dodgers nabbed him.
The Mets obviously can't fix that, but they might still address the rotation hole they wanted Bauer to fill. That could entail signing Jake Odorizzi or someone else or perhaps a bigger play on the trade market for, say, Sonny Gray or Luis Castillo.
New York Yankees: Left-Handed Hitter
Though such things aren't gospel, fans of the New York Yankees will be pleased to hear that their team is projected by FanGraphs to produce the most WAR of any club.
That speaks to how the Yankees have augmented an already strong talent base with key additions. Re-signing reigning MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu was huge, and New York also brought in three much-needed arms: Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Darren O'Day.
If the Yankees have a flaw, it's that their projected starting lineup features one switch-hitter and eight right-handers. Surely they can find at least one left-handed hitter to play semiregularly.
That's been Brett Gardner in recent years, and it may be him again. Unsurprisingly, the Yankees have reportedly discussed a new deal with the veteran outfielder.
Oakland Athletics: Late-Inning Reliever
With Marcus Semien, Liam Hendriks, Tommy La Stella, Robbie Grossman and Joakim Soria having signed elsewhere, free agency has taken a sizable bite out of the Oakland Athletics.
Yet the A's are making a late push to redeem their offseason. They made one of winter's most intriguing trades when they flipped slugger Khris Davis to the Texas Rangers for shortstop Elvis Andrus. They also deepened their rotation by re-signing Mike Fiers.
It's nonetheless hard to ignore the Hendriks-sized hole in the bullpen. He was, after all, the driving force behind the club's MLB-best 2.72 ERA in 2020.
The A's almost certainly won't spend what it takes to sign Trevor Rosenthal, but perhaps they can get Shane Greene, Mark Melancon or Jeremy Jeffress to fill Hendriks' shoes.
Philadelphia Phillies: Center Fielder
After general manager Matt Klentak stepped down in October, the first thing the Philadelphia Phillies needed to do was find a new head of baseball operations.
In came David Dombrowski in December, and he's since lived up to his billing as someone who gets things done. J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius are back, and what had been a thin pitching staff now has Archie Bradley, Jose Alvarado, Chase Anderson and Matt Moore.
More pitching wouldn't be a bad idea, but the Phillies have a clearer need in center field. That is, unless they really think Scott Kingery is a viable regular despite his mostly awful track record.
Jackie Bradley Jr. is by far the best center fielder on the open market, and it so happens he played under Dombrowski in Boston.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Pitching Depth
Following their MLB-worst 19-41 record in 2020, the Pittsburgh Pirates have clearly gotten the hint that a rebuild is needed.
By way of the trade market, gone are slugger Josh Bell and hurlers Jameson Taillon and Joe Musgrove. Still more players could move during spring training, including overlooked utility man Adam Frazier.
Still, perhaps the Pirates will also add some veterans on low-risk deals. Not so they have a hope of contending, mind you, but so their roster is filled with as many potential trade chips as possible.
Pittsburgh has room for such players in its pitching staff and specifically in its bullpen. It might roll the dice on David Robertson or perhaps Brandon Workman, who played under Pirates general manager Ben Cherington with the Boston Red Sox.
San Diego Padres: Closer
After breaking out with a 37-23 season in 2020, the San Diego Padres promptly made a push to become the team to beat in the National League West.
They've traded for Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove and also plucked star infielder Ha-seong Kim out of South Korea and re-signed utility man Jurickson Profar.
But then the Los Angeles Dodgers went and signed Trevor Bauer. With that, they reclaimed their status as the de facto favorites in the National League West and put the onus firmly back on San Diego.
The Padres might respond by filling the hole at closer left by Trevor Rosenthal. Simply re-signing Rosenthal would be the easy play, but they could perhaps aim higher via the trade market by dialing up the Milwaukee Brewers and asking about Josh Hader.
San Francisco Giants: Late-Inning Reliever
Though they finished well behind the Dodgers and Padres, the San Francisco Giants nearly earned a spot in last year's playoffs by way of their 29-31 record.
Now they're set to go into 2021 as an even deeper team. They've shored up their pitching depth by re-signing Kevin Gausman and adding Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood. They also added the left-handed hitter they wanted when they signed Tommy La Stella.
In addition, the Giants added an intriguing reliever when they signed Matt Wisler, but he alone can't fix a bullpen that had a 4.24 ERA and MLB's third-lowest strikeout rate in 2020.
A deal with Trevor Rosenthal is San Francisco's best-case scenario, though fellow live-armed right-handers like Keone Kela and David Phelps are solid alternatives.
Seattle Mariners: Pitching Depth
Following their halfway decent 27-33 showing in 2020, the Seattle Mariners are a potential Cinderella for 2021.
They already have an exciting youth movement going on, and it'll kick into a higher gear once top prospect Jarred Kelenic takes his place in the club's outfield. In the meantime, the Mariners can feel a bit more comfortable about their pitching after adding Chris Flexen, Rafael Montero and Keynan Middleton.
Yet additional pitching never hurt anyone, and the Mariners have more cause than most to take that notion to heart after suffering through a 5.03 ERA last season.
Since the Mariners' next addition could be either a starter or a reliever, they might target somebody who can do both, such as Collin McHugh or Trevor Cahill.
St. Louis Cardinals: Another Bat
No division looked as moribund as the NL Central while this offseason was in its ice age. But to their credit, the St. Louis Cardinals saw an opportunity.
They added a much-needed superstar hitter when they acquired Nolan Arenado from the Rockies. And while they traded Dexter Fowler, they did the inevitable when they brought back longtime batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Still, the Cardinals shouldn't rest easy. They can further cement themselves as the favorites in the NL Central by adding a hitter to their offense, which notably hit an MLB-low 51 home runs in 2020.
Marwin Gonzalez would fit well on the Cardinals. They might otherwise take a chance on Nomar Mazara, who would bring some upside to an outfield that has question marks.
Tampa Bay Rays: Another Bat
Though it was only months ago that the Tampa Bay Rays were in the World Series, they face a long road back to the top of the AL East in 2021.
It's not just what the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have gained, but also what the Rays have lost. They specifically lost Blake Snell and Charlie Morton from their starting rotation, and suffice it to say that Chris Archer and Michael Wacha aren't exactly inspiring replacements.
But judging from their reported interest in Marcell Ozuna, the Rays may be more focused on their offense. That's understandable, as last year's offense had a strikeout problem and modest home run power.
The Rays might buy low on Edwin Encarnacion, Travis Shaw or Jake Lamb, or perhaps dig a little deeper for Marwin Gonzalez.
Texas Rangers: Another Bat
The Texas Rangers are taking an interesting approach to their rebuild.
Though Elvis Andrus eventually followed Lance Lynn out the door, coming in have been guys like Dane Dunning, Nate Lowe, David Dahl, Mike Foltynewicz, Kohei Arihara and Khris Davis. Though the latter is an exception, those guys are on the good side of 30 with something to prove.
If the Rangers want to stick with this theme, there's room in their offense for another hitter. Given that last year's offense hit only 62 home runs and scored just 3.7 runs per game, a slugger would be preferable.
Since they have a clear fit for a right-handed-hitting third baseman, the Rangers might bring aboard Renato Nunez, 26, and see if he can build on the 30-homer power he flashed in 2019.
Toronto Blue Jays: Another Starting Pitcher
Even if they're not on the same level as the Yankees on paper, the Toronto Blue Jays have nonetheless positioned themselves to challenge their main AL East rival in 2021.
In George Springer, the Blue Jays landed arguably the top position player on the free-agent market. They've also made low-risk, high-reward gambles on Marcus Semien, Kirby Yates, Steven Matz and Tyler Chatwood.
Yet the Blue Jays would be wise to pursue another starting pitcher. Hyun Jin Ryu is solid up top after making a run at the AL Cy Young Award in 2020, but it's fair to ask which of Toronto's options is supposed to be the club's No. 2 starter.
A deal with Jake Odorizzi, Taijuan Walker or Canada native James Paxton would provide a solid answer to that question.
Washington Nationals: Another Starting Pitcher
After winning the World Series in 2019, the Washington Nationals sputtered to start 2020 and eventually tied for the worst record in the NL East.
They're determined not to do that again in 2021. Moves for Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber have added some power to Washington's lineup, while Jon Lester and Brad Hand bring plenty of experience and accolades to their rotation and bullpen, respectively.
The Nats' next move should be to add another veteran starter behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Lester. Their No. 5 is Joe Ross, who had an extensive injury history before opting out of 2020.
Since the Nationals clearly aren't afraid of veteran starters, they might go after Rich Hill or perhaps nab another former Cub in Jake Arrieta.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.