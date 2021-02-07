Super Bowl 55: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Stream, Odds and Prediction Guide

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The biggest football day of the year has arrived. It's been an unorthodox NFL season, played amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it will end in typical fashion, with one team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday.

That will be either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, with Super Bowl LV taking place at Raymond James Stadium. If the Bucs are victorious, they will win the second Super Bowl title in franchise history (the first came in the 2002 season).

The Chiefs are looking to win their second straight Super Bowl championship and third overall. If they are successful, they would be the first team to win consecutive titles since the New England Patriots won in both the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Here's everything you need to know before kickoff Sunday night.

Super Bowl LV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Betting Information

Spread: Kansas City (-3)

Over/Under: 56 points

Moneyline: Kansas City -157 (bet $157 to win $100); Tampa Bay +138 (bet $100 to win $138)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.



Preview, Prediction

The Chiefs have been one of the top teams in the NFL all season. The Buccaneers have been one of the league's hottest teams over the past two months. But only one can be the Super Bowl champion.

Kansas City went 14-2 during the regular season, with one of those losses coming in Week 17, when it rested its starters ahead of the playoffs. It was the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and it beat the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay won four straight games to end the regular season at 11-5, but it wasn't enough for it to win the NFC South. As the No. 5 seed in the NFC, the Bucs have been on the road all postseason, but they still notched victories over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers to reach this point.

This won't be the first time the teams have gone head-to-head this season. In Week 12, the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 27-24 in Tampa Bay. Kansas City had a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of that matchup, but Tampa Bay made it close at the end with a pair of touchdowns in the final quarter.

There was a lot of offense on both sides in that meeting. The Chiefs, who had the No. 1 offense in the NFL during the regular season, compiled 543 total yards, while the Bucs had 417. There's a strong chance that both offenses will again put up big numbers in Super Bowl LV.

Because the pandemic meant Super Bowl week had fewer festivities, the Chiefs didn't arrive in Florida until Saturday afternoon. But Kansas City's players indicated throughout the week that they have been treating this a normal road trip, just like the one they had in Week 12.

"We're going to be ready to roll come Super Bowl day," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "Doesn't matter when we fly in and get there."

The Chiefs and Buccaneers are likely about to have an exciting matchup to cap the 2020 NFL season. But which team will come out on top?

This should be a competitive game, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it go either way. Although the Buccaneers are slight underdogs, they have plenty of talent, including veteran quarterback Tom Brady, whose six career Super Bowl titles are more than any player in NFL history.

However, the Chiefs offense may be too much for the Buccaneers to stop, particularly because of their high-powered passing attack. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, is likely going to make some big plays, especially late in the game.

That will lead to Kansas City putting together a late go-ahead touchdown drive and then holding on to secure its second straight Super Bowl title to give the 2020 NFL season an exciting conclusion.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Buccaneers 27

