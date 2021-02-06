Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Blockbuster Deal Expected 'In the Coming Days'

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz may soon be on the move.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, Wentz is expected to be dealt in a blockbuster deal "in the coming days."

Mortensen and Schefter added that the Eagles are seeking "a Matthew Stafford package" for Wentz. The Detroit Lions received Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick for their franchise quarterback.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts are interested in Wentz, according to Mortensen and Schefter.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday other teams think Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will hold firm in his desire to receive a first-round pick in any Wentz deal, but it's unclear whether that will happen with a limited number of interested teams.

The rumors surrounding Wentz have been all over the map in recent days.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday a trade is "close," but Dan Patrick of Fox Sports Radio noted no teams had called about the quarterback and the surge of speculation came because the Eagles were trying to generate interest.

Wentz's contract would likely be a hurdle for several quarterback-needy teams. He's signed through 2024 as part of a four-year, $128 million deal that includes a $34.7 million cap hit for the 2021 season.

That would be a reasonable commitment based on his production from 2017 through 2019. He threw 81 touchdowns and 21 interceptions with a 98.3 passer rating in 40 games across that three-year span.

The 28-year-old North Carolina native didn't come anywhere close to that level of efficiency in 2020, though. He completed a career-low 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 picks across 12 appearances before getting benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

"I know what I'm capable of, I know I can play better. I never have doubted myself or lost my confidence in my abilities," Wentz told reporters in December. "Like I said, a lot of these things are outside of my control."

Philadelphia selected Wentz with the second pick in the 2016 draft. Aside from some absences because of injuries, including a torn ACL that caused him to miss the team's Super Bowl LII run, he had performed well enough to live up to expectations prior to 2020.

The significant drop in performance combined with his lucrative contract could make it difficult for the Eagles to recoup a first-round pick in a trade this offseason.

That said, it sounds like Wentz could be on the move if a strong offer comes along.