WWE SmackDown Ratings Decline Despite Edge Confrontation with Roman Reigns

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw its ratings decline despite an appearance by 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.126 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast on Fox. That was down from last week's 2.228 million in the overnight ratings. SmackDown also did a 0.6 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was tied for No. 2 for the night.

SmackDown opened with a livid universal champion Roman Reigns demanding that Edge come to the ring and declare him as his opponent for WrestleMania 37, but The Rated-R Superstar decided to wait until the main event segment.

Edge was interrupted by Reigns, who called for him to make his decision once again. But before Edge could speak, Kevin Owens attacked Reigns from behind and took him out with a Stunner.

Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair also appeared on the show and had an interaction with SmackDown women's champion Sasha Banks, who is one of her prospective WrestleMania opponents.

Like Edge, Belair did not declare her WrestleMania opponent, as she was interrupted by Carmella and Reginald and ended up whipping Reginald with her hair.

SmackDown also featured a Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship match between Big E, Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews. Big E retained the title by pinfall after hitting Crews with the Big Ending.

Another huge moment saw Cesaro and Daniel Bryan do battle in a singles match for the second time in the past month. Cesaro got his head busted open, but he still managed to beat Bryan by submission with the Sharpshooter, giving him his second straight win over the four-time WWE champion.

Other major happenings on SmackDown included Dominik Mysterio beating King Corbin, Bayley defeating Ruby Riott and SmackDown tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode beating Otis and Chad Gable in a non-title match.

It was also announced that Seth Rollins will make his return to SmackDown next week after his surprise entrance in the men's Royal Rumble match.

