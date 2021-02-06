The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 184

0 of 8

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Yes, UFC fans, there is life after Conor McGregor.

The octagonal giant was in business for the first time since the Irishman's jarring pay-per-view loss on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago, producing a 12-bout Fight Night card from its Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Brendan Fitzgerald, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier shared the socially-distanced broadcast tables on the ESPN+ broadcast, while Heidi Androl worked the rest of the room with backstage interviews and features.

Heavyweight elites Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov headlined the show, which began with prelims just after 5 p.m. ET and lasted through the end of the big men's duel at 10:57 p.m.

But trust us, it was the co-main that'll be most talked about going forward.

B/R's combat sports team took in the card from start to finish and compiled a list of the night's real winners and losers alongside the the nuts and bolts results. Take a look at what we've come up with and let us know what you think with a thought or two in the comments section.