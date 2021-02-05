Report: Drew Brees Restructures Contract, Creates $24M in Cap Room for Saints

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Drew Brees has not officially committed to returning to the New Orleans Saints for his 21st NFL season, but he's provided his franchise with plenty of salary-cap relief should he choose to keep playing.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brees restructured his contract to the minimum base salary in 2021, creating nearly $24 million in cap space ahead of free agency.

For a New Orleans team that's consistently been a few plays away from the Super Bowl for years now, that type of money could allow the team to add the type of depth and skill to finally win the NFC Championship for the first time since 2009.

Brees' contract renegotiation comes just two days after Saints head coach Sean Payton expressed hope the team would be able to re-sign backup QB Jameis Winston.

"A lot of times you want to hold your cards closer to the vest [with a] free agent," Payton told NFL Network's Good Morning Football recently. "But him along with Taysom Hill, we've said it all along, we're gonna develop and coach those guys. And Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in."

Of course, both Hill and Winston would once again take a backseat to Brees should the longtime Saints starter come back in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 12 games last year, Brees passed for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His passer rating in 2020 (106.4) remained above 101 for the sixth consecutive season, and his sack rate rivaled the lowest in the league at 3.2 percent.

Brees also went 9-3 as a starter and had his team one win away from the NFC Championship Game.

Even as he contemplates his future in the NFL, Brees is finding ways to be a team player.