Belair and Edge Tease 'Mania Opponents, Big E Retains and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown followed up on a great Royal Rumble pay-per-view by giving us a handful of entertaining matches and segments.

Bianca Belair and Edge celebrated their respective Rumble victories in separate segments. Belair was joined by Reginald, Carmella and Sasha Banks, while Edge had to contend with Roman Reigns' ego.

We also saw Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have a rematch after The Swiss Cyborg's recent victory over the former world champion.

The main event saw Big E defend his Intercontinental Championship against the two men who have been hounding him for weeks, Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn.

Let's look at these four segments from Friday's show and what they could mean for the future.