    Eric Bledsoe Compares Zion Williamson's Play in Restricted Area to Giannis

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 5, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Langston Galloway (2) and forward Frank Kaminsky (8) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
    Derick Hingle/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans point guard Eric Bledsoe played with reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks for nearly three full seasons before being traded to the Pels.

    On Friday, he compared the talents of Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson, who is having a fantastic sophomore season for the Pelicans in part because of his work in the restricted area. 

    "I've played with one other player that has done that," Bledsoe said in reference to Williamson's efforts, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com. "That's Giannis."

    Williamson is only 43 games into his NBA career, but he's averaged 23.0 points on 58.8 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.

    The ex-Duke star makes his home at the rim, where he's taken 204 of his 298 field-goal attempts this season while hitting 65.7 percent of those shots.

    Antetokounmpo has a broader range at this stage of his career, with 52.3 percent of his shots occurring away from the rim. Like Williamson, though, Antetokounmpo is incredible down low, converting on an eye-popping 83.3 percent of his shots at the rim.

    Antetokounmpo dominated the Pels in a matchup last Friday, posting 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. However, Zion's Pelicans got the last laugh with a 131-126 win thanks in part to a 21-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist effort from Williamson. 

    Advanced shooting numbers courtesy of Basketball Reference.

