Andrew Luck Didn't Meet with Jim Irsay Amid NFL Return Rumors, Colts GM Says

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has shot down the latest round of Andrew Luck return rumors, saying the former Pro Bowl quarterback didn't meet with team owner Jim Irsay.

'There was no meeting. ... Andrew is retired," Ballard said Friday on 107.5 The Fan.

Luck retired in August 2019 after four Pro Bowl selections across seven years with the Colts, citing a cycle of injury rehabilitation that had "taken the joy out of this game."

Walking away at age 29 meant speculation about a return would occur. Indianapolis' renewed search for a franchise quarterback following the retirement of Philip Rivers has sparked the conversation again.

Irsay urged Colts fans to accept that the Stanford product won't come back during an interview with Chris Widlic of CBS4 Indy that will air Sunday.

"Colts fans, I think, need to kind of really digest this fact that he's more retired now than he was a year and a half ago," Irsay said, adding, "I can only say that he definitely is retired, and there's really no wiggle room or rumor or anything, as much as people would like to hear that."

Luck finished his career with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions in 86 games. He added 1,590 rushing yards and 14 scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With further confirmation he's not considering a return, Indianapolis will have to look elsewhere in its search for a new quarterback.

"We are exploring lots of options. ... I can tell you this, there's no trade going down today," Ballard said on 107.5 The Fan when asked about rumors that link the team to the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz.

It's an important hunt for Indianapolis, which is coming off an 11-5 season and has the talent to compete in the AFC with an effective signal-caller.