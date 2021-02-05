Ex-Astros GM Jeff Luhnow's Lawsuit Against Team Dismissed with Prejudice

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

A lawsuit filed by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow against the MLB club in November was dismissed with prejudice Friday after the sides "resolved their differences."

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported Texas district court judge Kyle Carter granted the motion to dismiss the lawsuit, in which Luhnow argued he was owed over $20 million in damages for being fired in January 2020 as a result of the team's sign-stealing scandal.

Luhnow's dismissal came in the immediate aftermath of the MLB announcement of the Astros' penalties, which included year-long suspensions for himself and manager AJ Hinch, a $5 million fine and the loss of multiple early-round draft picks. Hinch was also fired by the team.

The former general manager argued in the lawsuit he was made a scapegoat for the scandal, which was centered around the use of cameras to steal signs and then making loud noises to alert hitters of pitch types, and was owed a majority of the $31 million left on his contract at the time of termination, per Rome.

"MLB's 'investigation' actually was a negotiated resolution between Astros owner Jim Crane and MLB commissioner Robert Manfred that enabled the team to keep its World Series championship, went to great lengths to publicly exonerate Crane and scapegoated Luhnow for a sign-stealing scandal that he had no knowledge of and played no part in," the lawsuit read.

Neither side immediately commented on the decision to dismiss the lawsuit.

Luhnow has remained out of baseball since his suspension. Hinch was hired by the Detroit Tigers as their new manager in October.

The Astros, who'd won the 2017 World Series before the sign-stealing allegations came to light, reached the ALCS last season after hiring manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click.

Houston is scheduled to open the 2021 season April 1 against the Oakland Athletics.