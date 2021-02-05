Michael Jordan Rare Autographed Card Sells for Record $1.4 Million at Auction

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

A 1997 Michael Jordan card that features his autograph and a piece of a game-worn jersey sold for $1.44 million on Heritage Auctions on Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, the card is from the 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey set. It features a swatch of the jersey Jordan wore in the 1992 All-Star Game. Only 23 of the autographed version of the card were produced.

The card that sold Thursday was numbered 8/23 and graded a "Near Mint 7" by PSA. The autograph received a grade of 8.

TMZ Sports noted the card broke the previous record for a Jordan card to sell at auction—a 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gem card that sold for $915,000 in December.

Card prices have skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year as the hobby's popularity has exploded.

Jordan cards and memorabilia have been especially sought after, particularly since the airing of The Last Dance docuseries on ESPN last April and May.

With 14 All-Star nods, six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP awards and five NBA MVP awards, MJ is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps adding to the value of the card is that it came out in his final season with the Bulls, which is the time period The Last Dance primarily focused on.