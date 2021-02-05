    Unworn Air Jordan 1s Autographed by Michael Jordan Listed on eBay for $1 Million

    A pair of unworn Air Jordan 1 sneakers signed by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan has been listed on eBay with a $1 million asking price. 

    Michael Le of Sneaker News reported the shoes are in "as pristine a condition as possible" and could outdo a pair of game-used Jordans that sold for $615,000 last year.

    The official listing states the sneakers, which were made between February and April 1985, are just one of two verified pairs that are in dead-stock condition with a rookie signature from MJ, which was verified as authentic by PSA/DNA.

    It also suggests the shoes may have been designed for Jordan himself since they both feature a "850204 TYPS" label—the PS standing for player sample—and are mismatched with one size 13 and one size 13.5. The claim is unconfirmed.

    "There is an estimated 15-20 pairs of DS TYPS Jordan 1's in circulation...The crown Jewel," the listing states.

    Interested bidders can also enter an offer if they don't want to meet the $1 million price tag.

    With the explosion of interest in sports memorabilia over the past year, it's hard to imagine how much the shoes could fetch given the rarity and the desirability of MJ items.

    The Hall of Famer won six championships with the Bulls during the 1990s and currently serves as governor of the Charlotte Hornets.

