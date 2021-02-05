    Video: Tom Brady Reads 'Mean Tweets' on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 5, 2021

    In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (NFL via AP)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Everyone has been talking about Tom Brady this season, but not everyone has been sending the legendary quarterback well-wishes. 

    As he readies to appear in his 10th Super Bowl—and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since joining the team this offseason following 20 years and six rings with the New England Patriots, Brady appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to catch up on the "Mean Tweets" that have surfaced. 

    While some of the tweets were on the milder side, like the one that hoped "everyone has a great Monday except for Tom Brady," others wished broken legs, a sick dog, and a fall into "a vat of rendered bacon fat." 

    Brady took it all in stride, almost like someone who is used to hearing a load of hate leading up to a Super Bowl appearance. After all, he's had 10 opportunities to get used to it. 

