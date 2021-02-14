WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Love is in the air all across the world to celebrate Valentine's Day, but in WWE, things have taken a more dangerous turn with NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day!

The latest special event for the black-and-gold brand saw three titles on the line and the finals of the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments to make up a worthwhile card despite how it also felt a bit like a stopgap on The Road to WrestleMania.

Which matches were worth falling in love with, and which segments are stuck in the friend zone? How did the pay-per-view turn out?

Let's look back on NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and break down the biggest highlights and low points of Sunday night!