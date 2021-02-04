    Colorado Avalanche Games Postponed Through Feb. 11 Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021

    Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The NHL announced the postponement of all Colorado Avalanche games through Feb. 11 due to the league's health and safety protocols. 

    NHL officials will use the hiatus to further analyze COVID-19 test results from the organization. The team's training facilities will also remain closed until further notice, the league announced Thursday. 

    The Avs were previously scheduled to face the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes twice each between Thursday and Feb. 11. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

