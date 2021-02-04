Colorado Avalanche Games Postponed Through Feb. 11 Due to COVID-19 Protocols

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NHL announced the postponement of all Colorado Avalanche games through Feb. 11 due to the league's health and safety protocols.

NHL officials will use the hiatus to further analyze COVID-19 test results from the organization. The team's training facilities will also remain closed until further notice, the league announced Thursday.

The Avs were previously scheduled to face the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes twice each between Thursday and Feb. 11.

