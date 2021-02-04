Giants Rumors: Jason Garrett Expected to Return as OC for 2021 Season

Gail Burton/Associated Press

After a miserable offensive campaign in 2020, the New York Giants are sticking with Jason Garrett.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Garrett is expected to be the team's offensive coordinator again in 2021. His offense ranked second-worst in the league in total offense and points scored.

Per Raanan, the Giants are rightfully exploring a number of offensive changes, "among them the possibility of internal alterations when it comes to the responsibilities of those currently on staff."

The Giants are looking to bring in some new faces elsewhere on the offensive side. Raanan reported the team is considering assistant line coach Ben Wilkerson and former Houston Texans line coach Mike Devlin to serve as its new offensive line coach.

The Giants may also need to replace wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, who is "reportedly in the running" to take over as the offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, per Raanan.

Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach, didn't produce effective results in his first season with the Giants after nine years with the Cowboys. Raanan reported the decision to retain him was made with quarterback Daniel Jones in mind. Through two seasons in the NFL, Jones has had two different offensive coordinators.

Part of the problem with this year's squad reportedly stemmed from head coach Joe Judge, who considered Garrett for the job "at the request of ownership" and reportedly "was very hands-on with the offense," Raanan said.

Judge didn't mention Garrett when he was asked about next year's offense, according to Raanan. But despite whatever is going on between the pair, they'll both be back to command an offense that is sure to be boosted by the return of running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week 2.