Bucs, Ndamukong Suh Reportedly 'Finalizing' 1-Year Contract After Super Bowl Win

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $9 million and fully guaranteed, plus there are additional incentives. Rapoport added that the contract will be finalized "in the next day or so."

Suh's return marks another big move for the Bucs, who have worked hard this offseason to keep last season's Super Bowl-winning core intact, as pointed out by ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Suh spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers. He recorded 44 tackles and six sacks last season, serving as an integral member of the Bucs' front seven as they won Super Bowl LV.

The 34-year-old played last season on an $8 million base salary. Since being cut by the Miami Dolphins after the 2017 season, Suh has signed a succession of one-year contracts in order to maximize his financial value.

"I've been offered multiple-year deals, especially last year, and really just wanted to have an opportunity to maximize the opportunities that were afforded to me," Suh told Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. "Obviously there's negotiating power on both sides."

Despite having a reputation as a dirty player in the early part of his career, Suh's on-field transgressions have disappeared in recent years while he has remained an effective player. Pro Football Focus gave Suh a 61.8 overall grade during the 2020 season, owing to his obvious slippage as he ages while still highlighting his continued solid play.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While he's no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Suh is among the most reliably healthy players in football. He has never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career; his only two missed games came due to a suspension in 2011.

The Bucs are in retention mode after their Super Bowl run, so keeping Suh in the fold on another short-term deal makes sense.