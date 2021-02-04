Bucs' Bruce Arians 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' by a Tom Brady Contract Extension

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

As Tom Brady continues to beat Father Time, Bruce Arians thinks the 43-year-old quarterback could even sign a contract extension this offseason.

"I think Tom's real happy with where he's at, and I wouldn't be surprised," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach said of an extension, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Brady initially signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers last spring after 20 years with the New England Patriots, keeping him under contract through the 2021 season.

Things are obviously going well in the new location as the Buccaneers prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Beyond the team success, Brady also thrived individually this season with 4,633 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns, the second-most in his career. The veteran posted a passer rating of 88.0 in his final year in New England, one of the worst marks of his career, but bounced back with a 102.2 mark in 2020.

His success has him thinking about surpassing his previous goal of playing until he turned 45.

"Yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that," Brady told reporters Monday. "Again, it's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport and again it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

Brady has already accomplished more than anyone else in football history with his six titles the most ever for a player. He also has three MVP awards and 14 Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

It appears as though the quarterback isn't going anywhere even if he wins another championship Sunday.