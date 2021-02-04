Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown Headline NBA 2K21 Player Ratings Update for Feb. 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

More than one month into the 2020-21 NBA season, some players have seen their overall ratings on NBA 2K21 get a boost.

Per the latest updates from NBA.2K.com, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown are among the players who received a positive change.

Embiid is now a 94 overall, while Brown is sitting at 89 after both superstars had their rating increased by one point.

Other notable risers include Trae Young (+1 to 88 overall), Rudy Gobert (+1 to 88 overall), Ben Simmons (+1 to 87 overall) and Fred Van Vleet (+2 to 86 overall). The biggest winner from the latest update is Garrison Mathews of the Washington Wizards. The second-year guard got a four-point boost to a 74 overall rating.

Mathews is averaging 9.0 points and shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range in 12 games off the bench for the Wizards.

Embiid is on the short list of MVP favorites at this point in the season. He's averaging a career-high 28.6 points and is shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range for a Philadelphia 76ers team that leads the Eastern Conference with a 16-6 record.

Brown is becoming a superstar before our eyes in 2020-21. The Boston Celtics star ranks second on the team with 26.4 points per game and is connecting on 42.4 percent of his three-point attempts.