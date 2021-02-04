Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: OLB 'Definitely Open' to Returning to Titans in FA

Clowney was a late addition to the Titans when he signed a one-year, $13 million contract Sept. 6, eight days before the regular-season opener.

With limited time to get accustomed to Tennessee's defensive scheme, Clowney struggled to make an impact. He recorded 19 combined tackles with six quarterback hits and zero sacks in eight games.

Clowney's season came to an end after Week 10 when Tennessee placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury. This marks the second straight offseason that the 2014 No. 1 overall pick will be a free agent. He spent the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans, making the Pro Bowl each season from 2016 to 2018.

When the Texans couldn't agree to terms with Clowney on a long-term deal, they traded him to the Seattle Seahawks before the 2019 season.

Defense was a problem for the Titans in 2020. They ranked 24th in points allowed and 30th in sacks. Clowney didn't provide much help to the pass rush, but he did average 8.2 sacks per season in his final three years with the Texans.

Clowney is only 27 and should fare better next year with a full offseason to get acclimated to a defensive system.