Super Bowl Halftime Show 2021: Betting Guide for The Weeknd's Entertainment

Rob Grabowski/Associated Press

The NFL usually doesn't fail when it comes to halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl. The performers won't always resonate with every fan, but the shows are typically innovative, grandiose and memorable.

This year's halftime performance by The Weeknd should be no different. While following up last year's dual act of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be a tough task, The Weeknd—whose real name is Abel Tesfaye—appears up to the challenge.

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," he said, per Katie Bain of Billboard.

Fans have watched The Weeknd transform into an alternate character during the lead-up to his latest album After Hours. He has appeared and performed with bandages on his face and wore facial prosthetics in the music video for "Save Your Tears."

Given The Weeknd's full-on plunge into performance art, there's no telling what will happen between the second and third quarters of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers contest. However, fans will have opportunities to bet on it.

Here's a quick look at some of the prop bets surrounding the halftime performance for Super Bowl LV

How Many Songs Will be Played During the Halftime Show?

Over 8 -210

Under 8 +155

The Weeknd Wardrobe Changes

Over 0.5 -350

Over 0.5 +245

Will Ariana Grande Be on Stage During the Halftime Show?

Yes +220

No -33

Will Doja Cat Be on Stage During the Halftime Show?

Yes +300

No -450

Will Drake Be on Stage During the Halftime Show?

Yes +350

No -550

Will Kenny G Be on Stage During the Halftime Show?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Bella Hadid Be Shown During the Halftime Show?

Yes +600

No -1200

Will The Weeknd Mention Donald Trump?

Yes +575

No -11

Will The Weeknd Mention Joe Biden?

Yes +700

No -1600

Will The Weeknd Mention Canada?

Yes +375

No -600

Will a Football Be Used as a Prop?

Yes +375

No -600

All odds from Bovada and current as of Thursday.

These props are similar to many of the available prop bets we've seen in recent years. There are some unique to this performance, of course, because of the recent presidential transition, The Weeknd's personal relationships and his status as a Canadian-born artist.

It's not unusual for oddsmakers to produce props based around the number of songs and wardrobe changes. The over/under of 8 songs is the same as last year's over/under for the Shakira-Lopez collaboration.

It's also not unusual for props to include potential guest appearances. While The Weeknd is the only performer to be confirmed for the show, surprise appearances are not uncommon. Bad Bunny and others popped up during last year's performance.

Drake, Ariana Grande and Kenny G are all artists with whom The Weeknd has collaborated.

As for a wardrobe change, that's hard to predict. This year's performance promises to be a unique one, taking place entirely in the stands.

"Only in the stands and nothing in the field," one source said, per Ian Mohr of Page Six. "It’s really phenomenal, different and historic.”

Without the setup of a traditional stage, The Weeknd may not have an opportunity for a wardrobe change. He may not be interested in one either, as he continues to incorporate his new alter ego into his performances.

"Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?" The Weeknd told Jem Aswad of Variety.

The Weeknd may pick one persona for this halftime show and stick with it. Whether he leans harder into the dark or the dramatic side of that character remains to be seen, as both are featured in After Hours and its accompanying series of music videos.

According to Billboard, The Weeknd has put up $7 million of his own money to help make the halftime show his own creation. This likely means that, if nothing else, his performance will be unlike anything we've seen during the Super Bowl.